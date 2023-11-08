Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Sunday.
Accelerate Diagnostics Trading Up 1.1 %
NASDAQ AXDX opened at $5.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.08. Accelerate Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $15.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.16 and a 200 day moving average of $6.97.
Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The medical research company reported ($2.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.50) by ($0.86). The firm had revenue of $2.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.00 million. Equities analysts predict that Accelerate Diagnostics will post -6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Accelerate Diagnostics
Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms.
