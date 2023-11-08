Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Sunday.

Accelerate Diagnostics Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ AXDX opened at $5.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.08. Accelerate Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $15.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.16 and a 200 day moving average of $6.97.

Get Accelerate Diagnostics alerts:

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The medical research company reported ($2.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.50) by ($0.86). The firm had revenue of $2.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.00 million. Equities analysts predict that Accelerate Diagnostics will post -6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Accelerate Diagnostics

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,249,206 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,174,000 after buying an additional 1,679,464 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 22.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,825,643 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,295,000 after purchasing an additional 520,656 shares during the period. Tejara Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth $185,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,741,547 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 233,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 598.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 257,489 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 220,646 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.