Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) Holdings Lowered by Sepio Capital LP

Sepio Capital LP reduced its holdings in Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD – Free Report) by 84.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 235,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,271,106 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP owned about 0.31% of Accolade worth $3,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Accolade by 6,063.2% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 5,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 5,760 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Accolade in the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Accolade in the 1st quarter worth about $178,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Accolade in the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Accolade in the 2nd quarter worth about $149,000. 73.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on ACCD. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Accolade from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Accolade from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Accolade in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Accolade from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Accolade in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.38.

Accolade Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ ACCD opened at $7.26 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 3.08. Accolade, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.33 and a 52 week high of $17.00.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 4th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $96.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.09 million. Accolade had a negative return on equity of 30.58% and a negative net margin of 37.24%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.66) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Accolade, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Accolade

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and provision of personalized and technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including registered nurses, physician medical directors, pharmacists, behavioral health specialists, women's health specialists, case management specialists, expert medical opinion providers, and virtual primary care physicians.

