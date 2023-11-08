Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $103.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.69 million. Accuray had a negative net margin of 2.07% and a negative return on equity of 17.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share.

Accuray Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ ARAY opened at $2.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. Accuray has a 52 week low of $1.85 and a 52 week high of $4.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.30 and a beta of 1.61.

In related news, President Suzanne C. Winter sold 17,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.62, for a total value of $44,851.78. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,474,954 shares in the company, valued at $3,864,379.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Accuray news, President Suzanne C. Winter sold 17,119 shares of Accuray stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.62, for a total transaction of $44,851.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,474,954 shares in the company, valued at $3,864,379.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Suzanne C. Winter sold 38,338 shares of Accuray stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.57, for a total transaction of $98,528.66. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,436,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,692,103.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,334 shares of company stock worth $220,791 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Accuray in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Accuray by 251.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,343 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 5,969 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accuray in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accuray in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Accuray in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Accuray in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of Accuray in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th.

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, New Zealand, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Japan, China, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. It offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of primary and metastatic tumors outside the brain, including tumors on or near the spine and in the breast, kidney, liver, lung, pancreas, and prostate.

