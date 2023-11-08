AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19, Yahoo Finance reports. AdaptHealth had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 3.03%. The firm had revenue of $804.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $796.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. AdaptHealth’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

AdaptHealth Trading Down 9.0 %

NASDAQ:AHCO opened at $7.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.99. AdaptHealth has a fifty-two week low of $6.92 and a fifty-two week high of $23.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 64.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AHCO has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on AdaptHealth from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut AdaptHealth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $9.50 to $6.50 in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at AdaptHealth

In other AdaptHealth news, CTO Albert A. Prast sold 200,000 shares of AdaptHealth stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total transaction of $2,836,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 110,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,567,996.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Skyknight Aero Holdings, Llc sold 90,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total value of $1,266,635.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,952,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,488,301.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Albert A. Prast sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total value of $2,836,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 110,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,567,996.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AdaptHealth

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AHCO. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 653.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,569 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in AdaptHealth by 610.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in AdaptHealth by 31,871.4% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 4,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. lifted its holdings in AdaptHealth by 134.3% in the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

About AdaptHealth

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, including CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps to patients for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

