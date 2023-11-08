Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA) Shares Sold by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP decreased its position in shares of Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,046,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,163 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Adeia were worth $11,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adeia during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,005,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp acquired a new position in Adeia in the first quarter valued at about $835,000. Lapides Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Adeia in the first quarter valued at about $1,844,000. Olympiad Research LP acquired a new position in Adeia in the second quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Adeia in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

Adeia Trading Up 4.9 %

NASDAQ ADEA opened at $9.35 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.85. Adeia Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.12 and a 12 month high of $12.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $998.11 million, a P/E ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Adeia ( NASDAQ:ADEA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $83.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.17 million. Adeia had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 50.74%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adeia Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Adeia from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd.

About Adeia

Adeia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and semiconductor intellectual property licensing company worldwide. The company licenses its innovations to media and semiconductor industries and companies under the Adeia brand. It licenses its patent portfolios across various markets, including multichannel video programming distributors comprising cable, satellite, and telecommunications television providers that aggregate and distribute linear content over networks, as well as television providers that aggregate and stream linear content over broadband networks; over-the-top video service providers and social media companies, such as subscription video-on-demand and advertising-supported streaming service providers and social media companies; consumer electronics manufacturers, which includes smart televisions, streaming media devices, video game consoles, mobile devices, content storage devices, and other connected media devices; and semiconductors, including sensors, radio frequency components, memory, and logic devices.

