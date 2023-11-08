ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) PT Lowered to $9.00 at Needham & Company LLC

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ADTN. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of ADTRAN from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ADTRAN in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.20.

ADTN stock opened at $5.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $424.09 million, a PE ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 1.36. ADTRAN has a 12 month low of $5.08 and a 12 month high of $21.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.70 and its 200 day moving average is $8.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 6th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). ADTRAN had a negative net margin of 5.25% and a negative return on equity of 1.19%. The company had revenue of $327.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.65 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that ADTRAN will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in ADTRAN by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,266,379 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $139,695,000 after buying an additional 951,700 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in ADTRAN by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,539,783 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $147,629,000 after buying an additional 2,298,501 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in ADTRAN by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,684,534 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $38,798,000 after buying an additional 414,254 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS raised its position in ADTRAN by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 3,105,474 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $32,701,000 after buying an additional 312,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in ADTRAN by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 3,105,474 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $32,701,000 after buying an additional 312,817 shares during the last quarter. 81.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides end-to-end fiber networking solutions for communications service provider, enterprises, and government customers in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support.

