Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Aethlon Medical from $90.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th.

Aethlon Medical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AEMD opened at $1.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.39. Aethlon Medical has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $8.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.04.

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by ($0.10). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.90) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Aethlon Medical will post -5.45 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Aethlon Medical

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Aethlon Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Aethlon Medical by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 100,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 38,264 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Aethlon Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Aethlon Medical by 895.7% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 140,245 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 126,160 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aethlon Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 3.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aethlon Medical

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical therapeutic company, focuses on developing products to treat cancer and life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. It develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system.

