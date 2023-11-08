Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.89 EPS.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Shares of APD stock opened at $254.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $56.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $287.94 and a 200-day moving average of $288.00. Air Products and Chemicals has a one year low of $254.02 and a one year high of $328.56.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on APD. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $328.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $307.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.58.

Institutional Trading of Air Products and Chemicals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Air Products and Chemicals

(Get Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.