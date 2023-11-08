Albany International (NYSE:AIN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The textile maker reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. Albany International had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 7.68%. The firm had revenue of $281.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

AIN opened at $85.40 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.47, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 4.99 and a quick ratio of 4.15. Albany International has a one year low of $78.20 and a one year high of $115.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.02%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AIN shares. TheStreet lowered Albany International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird raised Albany International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $101.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. TD Cowen raised Albany International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Albany International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.33.

In other Albany International news, SVP Robert Alan Hansen sold 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total transaction of $390,031.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,743.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Albany International by 244.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 462 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albany International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Albany International by 89.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,380 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Albany International by 1,344.7% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,777 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Albany International by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles.

