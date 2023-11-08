AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) Stock Holdings Decreased by Beck Mack & Oliver LLC

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lessened its position in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,658 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in AllianceBernstein were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in AllianceBernstein by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33,798 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 17,175 shares in the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 26.7% during the first quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 56,118 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 11,824 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its position in AllianceBernstein by 10.5% during the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 13,265 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in AllianceBernstein by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 163,840 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,269,000 after buying an additional 9,886 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in AllianceBernstein in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,011,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at AllianceBernstein

In related news, CFO Kate C. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.56, for a total value of $147,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,257,659.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AllianceBernstein Price Performance

AllianceBernstein stock opened at $27.80 on Wednesday. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a one year low of $27.58 and a one year high of $42.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.29.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 6.14%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

AllianceBernstein Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This is a positive change from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.35%. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 117.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on AB. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of AllianceBernstein from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $40.80 to $36.75 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America upgraded AllianceBernstein from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. TheStreet downgraded AllianceBernstein from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded AllianceBernstein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AllianceBernstein presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.31.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm is a related adviser The firm manages separate client focused portfolios for its clients. The firm primarily invests in common and preferred stocks, warrants and convertible securities, government and corporate fxed-income securities, commodities, currencies, real estate-related assets and infation-protected securities.

