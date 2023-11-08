Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) Shares Sold by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP decreased its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Free Report) by 49.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,082 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 525.3% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Alpha and Omega Semiconductor alerts:

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Price Performance

AOSL stock opened at $21.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $596.60 million, a PE ratio of 58.19 and a beta of 2.49. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a 1 year low of $20.64 and a 1 year high of $38.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:AOSL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.42. The business had revenue of $161.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.45 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.79%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Mike F. Chang sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total value of $859,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 4,337,591 shares in the company, valued at $124,228,606.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 90,000 shares of company stock worth $2,540,400. Company insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on AOSL shares. Benchmark cut their price objective on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

View Our Latest Analysis on AOSL

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Profile

(Free Report)

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, E-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.