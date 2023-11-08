Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Financial Advantage Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Financial Advantage Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 6.6% of Financial Advantage Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Financial Advantage Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 142.9% in the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 340 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. 27.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total transaction of $26,228.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,340 shares in the company, valued at $700,287.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total transaction of $54,859.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,409,390.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total transaction of $26,228.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,287.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,576 shares of company stock worth $13,593,261. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GOOG. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.69.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $132.40 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.57 and a 1 year high of $142.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $134.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

