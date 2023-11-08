Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Position Cut by Harvest Volatility Management LLC

Harvest Volatility Management LLC reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 15.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 139,573 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 25,740 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 3.4% of Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $16,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOOG. Financial Advantage Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% during the second quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 61,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth about $266,000. Mattern Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 7,310 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 27.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.7 %

Alphabet stock opened at $132.40 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $85.57 and a one year high of $142.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $134.86 and its 200 day moving average is $126.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GOOG. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wedbush began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total value of $27,986.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,384 shares in the company, valued at $1,033,243.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.14, for a total value of $28,630.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $627,014.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total transaction of $27,986.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,033,243.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,576 shares of company stock worth $13,593,261. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

