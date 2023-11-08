Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Haverford Trust Co

Haverford Trust Co decreased its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 61,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,065 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Altria Group during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in Altria Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 346.7% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 153.8% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Altria Group during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MO. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Citigroup cut their target price on Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.53.

Altria Group Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE MO opened at $40.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.10. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.06 and a 52 week high of $51.57.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 237.91% and a net margin of 35.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.68%. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 79.84%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

