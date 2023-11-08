American Investment Services Inc. Sells 194 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

American Investment Services Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. American Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Parker Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Parker Financial LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Dohj LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 8,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Broadleaf Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $216.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $304.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.45. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $187.21 and a one year high of $228.96.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

