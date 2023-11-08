American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the three analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $90.50.
Separately, StockNews.com cut American States Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.
Check Out Our Latest Report on American States Water
Insider Buying and Selling at American States Water
Institutional Investors Weigh In On American States Water
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of American States Water in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of American States Water by 1,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American States Water by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American States Water in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American States Water in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.
American States Water Price Performance
Shares of American States Water stock opened at $80.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.32. American States Water has a 52 week low of $75.20 and a 52 week high of $100.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.43.
American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $151.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.00 million. American States Water had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 20.66%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American States Water will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.
American States Water Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.81%.
American States Water Company Profile
American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.
