American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Position Trimmed by Prio Wealth Limited Partnership

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership reduced its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 28.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 615 shares during the quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in American Tower were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMT. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,892,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 138.9% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of American Tower by 5.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,621,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in American Tower by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 152,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMT opened at $185.41 on Wednesday. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $154.58 and a 12-month high of $235.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $171.37 and its 200-day moving average is $183.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 11th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 10th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 423.53%.

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total transaction of $1,781,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,024,928.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.17, for a total value of $510,412.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,482,406.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total value of $1,781,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,662 shares in the company, valued at $9,024,928.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,027 shares of company stock valued at $2,341,316 in the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on AMT. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $233.00 to $228.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on American Tower from $233.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Raymond James lowered their price target on American Tower from $211.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Tower has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.60.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

