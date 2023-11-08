American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) Receives $73.50 Average PT from Analysts

American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $73.50.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zelman & Associates upgraded American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Sidoti cut shares of American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on American Woodmark from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on American Woodmark from $79.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMWD. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of American Woodmark by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Woodmark in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 162.1% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in American Woodmark in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in American Woodmark by 114.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. 91.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AMWD opened at $73.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.80. American Woodmark has a 1-year low of $44.37 and a 1-year high of $80.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.48. American Woodmark had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The company had revenue of $498.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. American Woodmark’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that American Woodmark will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

