Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Haverford Trust Co

Haverford Trust Co trimmed its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,425 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 512 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Amgen were worth $8,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 3.3% during the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 0.8% during the first quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,646 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Amgen by 6.2% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 749 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH grew its stake in Amgen by 1.8% in the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 2,614 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,286 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,838,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Amgen news, major shareholder Amgen Inc purchased 1,764,705 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $29,999,985.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,368,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,267,101. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Amgen news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total transaction of $2,508,305.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,627,748.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Amgen Inc acquired 1,764,705 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $29,999,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,368,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,267,101. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $271.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $145.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.58. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $211.71 and a 12-month high of $296.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $267.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $245.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.31. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.37% and a net margin of 28.20%. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 18.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial raised Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $260.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Amgen from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.16.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Amgen

About Amgen

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.