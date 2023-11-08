Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Haverford Trust Co

Haverford Trust Co trimmed its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,425 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 512 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Amgen were worth $8,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 99,178.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 309,188,418 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $68,646,013,000 after acquiring an additional 308,876,983 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 83,875.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,541,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,980,571,000 after purchasing an additional 7,532,031 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth about $1,351,778,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 216.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,690,718 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $228,997,000 after buying an additional 1,839,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 158.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,950,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $774,791,000 after buying an additional 1,806,456 shares during the period. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on Amgen from $272.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, October 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on Amgen from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.16.

Amgen Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $271.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $267.50 and a 200-day moving average of $245.81. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $211.71 and a twelve month high of $296.67. The firm has a market cap of $145.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.58.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 165.37%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.70 EPS. Analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 18.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.55%.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In other news, major shareholder Amgen Inc acquired 1,764,705 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $29,999,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,368,653 shares in the company, valued at $601,267,101. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Amgen news, major shareholder Amgen Inc purchased 1,764,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,985.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 35,368,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,267,101. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total transaction of $2,508,305.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,627,748.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amgen Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.