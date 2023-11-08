Amprius Technologies, Inc. to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of ($0.12) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSE:AMPX)

Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Amprius Technologies in a report released on Monday, November 6th. B. Riley analyst C. Souther expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.12) for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Amprius Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.48) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Amprius Technologies’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.48 million. Amprius Technologies had a negative net margin of 736.16% and a negative return on equity of 40.81%.

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

AMPX opened at $3.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.42. Amprius Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.60 and a twelve month high of $11.11. The company has a market capitalization of $284.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.43 and a beta of 2.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amprius Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Amprius Technologies by 2,623.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 28,092 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Amprius Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $92,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Amprius Technologies by 34.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Amprius Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Amprius Technologies by 137.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 53,383 shares in the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jonathan Bornstein sold 143,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total value of $627,164.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amprius Technologies news, CTO Constantin Ionel Stefan sold 46,370 shares of Amprius Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.66, for a total transaction of $169,714.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 63,421 shares in the company, valued at $232,120.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Bornstein sold 143,516 shares of Amprius Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total transaction of $627,164.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 246,588 shares of company stock worth $1,032,759. 14.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amprius Technologies Company Profile

Amprius Technologies, Inc produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.

