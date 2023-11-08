Analysts Issue Forecasts for Booking Holdings Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Booking in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 7th. DA Davidson analyst T. White expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $27.23 for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $3,400.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Booking’s current full-year earnings is $146.68 per share.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on BKNG. StockNews.com downgraded Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Melius began coverage on Booking in a research report on Monday, July 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $3,500.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Booking from $2,950.00 to $3,325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Booking from $3,265.00 to $3,580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Booking from $2,373.00 to $2,402.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,346.21.

Shares of BKNG opened at $3,011.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $107.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3,007.49 and a 200 day moving average of $2,869.19. Booking has a 52-week low of $1,830.07 and a 52-week high of $3,251.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $67.85 by $4.47. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. Booking had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 826.03%. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $53.03 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Booking in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Booking in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Booking by 500.0% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 12 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Booking in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Booking by 1,400.0% in the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 15 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,200.75, for a total transaction of $1,760,412.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,854 shares in the company, valued at $41,142,440.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,200.75, for a total value of $1,760,412.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,854 shares in the company, valued at $41,142,440.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,176.29, for a total value of $2,382,217.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,125,174.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,000 shares of company stock worth $9,258,038. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

