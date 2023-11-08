Analysts Set Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Price Target at $69.24

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.24.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Friday, September 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ASO opened at $48.87 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.94. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a fifty-two week low of $40.78 and a fifty-two week high of $69.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 32.91%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 6.89 EPS for the current year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 12th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.30%.

Insider Activity at Academy Sports and Outdoors

In related news, EVP Samuel J. Johnson sold 40,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $2,027,765.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,517,259.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total value of $32,662.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,200 shares in the company, valued at $522,592. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Samuel J. Johnson sold 40,531 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $2,027,765.93. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,517,259.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,531 shares of company stock valued at $2,075,260. Corporate insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Academy Sports and Outdoors

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the third quarter valued at $908,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 5.9% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 115,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,471,000 after acquiring an additional 6,411 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the third quarter valued at $241,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 31,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,889,000.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

(Get Free Report

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, camping accessories and equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; fishing products including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.