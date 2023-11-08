Analysts Set Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) PT at $6.40

Shares of Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.40.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Upland Software in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Upland Software alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Upland Software

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Upland Software

Upland Software Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Upland Software by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 32,434 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Upland Software by 9.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Upland Software by 3.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 126,674 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 4,439 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 56.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,875 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 5,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Upland Software by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,995 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

UPLD opened at $4.78 on Wednesday. Upland Software has a one year low of $2.42 and a one year high of $9.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18.

Upland Software Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Upland Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upland Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.