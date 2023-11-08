Analysts Set Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) PT at $6.40

Shares of Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.40.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Upland Software in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Upland Software
Upland Software Stock Performance
UPLD opened at $4.78 on Wednesday. Upland Software has a one year low of $2.42 and a one year high of $9.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18.
Upland Software Company Profile
Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.
Further Reading
