Analysts Set USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) Target Price at $21.25

USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the four ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on USAC shares. TheStreet raised shares of USA Compression Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on USA Compression Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on USA Compression Partners from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on USA Compression Partners in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of USA Compression Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 29th.

Shares of USAC stock opened at $25.87 on Wednesday. USA Compression Partners has a 52 week low of $17.80 and a 52 week high of $26.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.82 and its 200-day moving average is $21.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 172.47 and a beta of 1.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 23rd were issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 20th. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,400.00%.

In other USA Compression Partners news, insider Eric D. Long sold 150,170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total value of $3,859,369.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 386,455 shares in the company, valued at $9,931,893.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in USAC. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 232.9% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new position in USA Compression Partners in the first quarter valued at $30,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in USA Compression Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in USA Compression Partners by 1,102.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in USA Compression Partners by 2,232.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.51% of the company’s stock.

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

