Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Comcast (CMCSA)

Comcast (NASDAQ: CMCSA) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/2/2023 – Comcast was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/30/2023 – Comcast had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $47.00 to $44.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/27/2023 – Comcast was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $49.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $50.00.

10/27/2023 – Comcast had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $44.00 price target on the stock.

10/6/2023 – Comcast had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Seaport Res Ptn.

10/5/2023 – Comcast is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

10/5/2023 – Comcast is now covered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They set a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock.

9/25/2023 – Comcast had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $48.00 to $49.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Comcast Stock Down 1.0 %

CMCSA opened at $42.04 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $31.18 and a twelve month high of $47.46. The stock has a market cap of $169.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.06.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $30.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.69 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 12.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comcast

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.13%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Comcast by 3.8% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 168,170 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,457,000 after buying an additional 6,114 shares in the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 3.5% in the third quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 10,605 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 122.3% during the third quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 23,404 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 12,878 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Comcast by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 194,725 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $8,634,000 after buying an additional 4,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 99,412 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,408,000 after buying an additional 17,348 shares during the last quarter. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Featured Stories

