Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) Sets New 1-Year High at $53.48

The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $53.48 and last traded at $53.42, with a volume of 179353 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ANDE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Andersons in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Andersons from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stephens increased their price objective on Andersons from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Andersons from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd.

Get Andersons alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on ANDE

Andersons Price Performance

Andersons Dividend Announcement

The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92 and a beta of 0.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Andersons’s payout ratio is presently 29.72%.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO William E. Krueger sold 26,452 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $1,335,826.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,694.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Andersons news, VP Brian K. Walz sold 3,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.26, for a total value of $175,001.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,412.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO William E. Krueger sold 26,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $1,335,826.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,489 shares in the company, valued at $125,694.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,944 shares of company stock worth $2,036,065 over the last three months. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Andersons by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,650,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $283,999,000 after buying an additional 120,906 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Andersons by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,870,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,110,000 after purchasing an additional 79,627 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Andersons by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,718,312 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $125,450,000 after purchasing an additional 19,633 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Andersons by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,237,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,629,000 after purchasing an additional 14,313 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Andersons during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,704,000. 85.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Andersons Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Plant Nutrient. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, and corn oil.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Andersons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andersons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.