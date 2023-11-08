Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Angi had a negative net margin of 5.91% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. The firm had revenue of $371.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 25.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Angi Trading Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ ANGI opened at $1.66 on Wednesday. Angi has a one year low of $1.55 and a one year high of $4.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $840.42 million, a PE ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 1.69.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Angi by 209.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 67,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 46,032 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Angi by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 271,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 77,850 shares during the period. Regal Partners Ltd boosted its stake in Angi by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Regal Partners Ltd now owns 1,514,173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,997,000 after purchasing an additional 6,690 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Angi by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,511 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Angi during the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. 11.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Angi in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Angi in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Angi from $3.80 to $3.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $3.25 price objective on shares of Angi in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Angi from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Angi presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.64.

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. The company's Ads and Leads, which connects consumers with service professionals for local services through nationwide online directory of service professionals in various service categories; provides consumers with valuable tools, services, and content, including verified reviews, to help them research, shop, and hire for local services; and sells term-based website, and mobile and digital magazine advertising to service professionals, as well as quoting, invoicing, and payment services.

