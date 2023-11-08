Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Purchased by Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 2,964.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 265,783 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 257,109 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $38,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 98,769.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 811,480,246 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $117,291,355,000 after acquiring an additional 810,659,490 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,748,762 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $8,567,240,000 after buying an additional 520,503 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,434,684 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,720,928,000 after buying an additional 301,010 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,030,201 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,738,845,000 after buying an additional 675,126 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $930,505,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $141.95 on Wednesday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $93.68 and a one year high of $155.26. The company has a market cap of $119.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $140.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.29% and a net margin of 24.27%. The business had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMAT. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $139.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Applied Materials news, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $150,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,907,690.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

