Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Purchased by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,070 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 3,451 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 31,565.1% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 555,090 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,233,000 after buying an additional 553,337 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials by 3.8% during the second quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 8,170 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 6.5% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,563 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMAT. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $139.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Applied Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.59.

Insider Activity at Applied Materials

In other Applied Materials news, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $150,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,023 shares in the company, valued at $15,907,690.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Stock Up 1.0 %

Applied Materials stock opened at $141.74 on Wednesday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.68 and a 52 week high of $155.26. The stock has a market cap of $119.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $140.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.27% and a return on equity of 49.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.89%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading

