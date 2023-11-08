Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) Price Target Raised to $6.00 at HC Wainwright

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Free Report) had its price target raised by HC Wainwright from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 21st.

Aquestive Therapeutics stock opened at $1.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 2.62. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.72 and a 12-month high of $2.69.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.76 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aquestive Therapeutics will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $36,000. 30.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery; and Azstarys, a once-daily product for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

