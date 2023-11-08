Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Arcadia Biosciences from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 28th.

Arcadia Biosciences Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of Arcadia Biosciences stock opened at $3.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.45 and a 200 day moving average of $4.19. Arcadia Biosciences has a 12 month low of $2.92 and a 12 month high of $18.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.92.

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported ($2.64) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.92) by $2.28. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 69.76% and a negative net margin of 271.33%. The company had revenue of $1.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arcadia Biosciences will post -7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcadia Biosciences

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RKDA. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 215.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 24,913 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 282,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 129,811 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 51,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 43,100 shares during the last quarter. 12.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Arcadia Biosciences

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc produces and markets plant-based food and beverage products in the United States. The company develops crop improvements primarily in wheat to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients. Its food, beverage, and body case products include GoodWheat, Zola coconut water, ProVault topical pain relief, and SoulSpring.

