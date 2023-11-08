Ares Acquisition (NYSE:AAC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Ares Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AAC – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 580,094 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 81% from the previous session’s volume of 320,671 shares.The stock last traded at $10.79 and had previously closed at $10.77.

Ares Acquisition Stock Up 0.2 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ares Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Ares Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new position in shares of Ares Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,197,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Acquisition by 2,700.0% in the second quarter. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,388,000 after acquiring an additional 675,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Ares Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,699,000. 63.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ares Acquisition

Ares Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Ares Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

