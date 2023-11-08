Asanko Gold (TSE:AKG) Trading Up 4.6%

Shares of Asanko Gold Inc (TSE:AKG – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:AKG) were up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$1.61 and last traded at C$1.60. Approximately 218,400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 219,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.53.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.60. The firm has a market cap of C$353.31 million and a PE ratio of -2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 15.45 and a quick ratio of 15.30.
About Asanko Gold
Asanko Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. Its principal project is the Asanko Gold Mine, which consists of two gold projects, such as the Obotan Project and the Esaase Project located in the Amansie West District of the Republic of Ghana, West Africa.
