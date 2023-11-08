ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $84.17.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on ASGN in a research report on Monday, September 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ASGN in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on ASGN in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ASGN in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on ASGN from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th.

In related news, President Randolph C. Blazer sold 8,447 shares of ASGN stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.98, for a total transaction of $726,273.06. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 113,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,796,389.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in ASGN in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in ASGN by 156.6% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in ASGN by 56.7% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in ASGN by 14.4% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in ASGN by 7.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. 94.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ASGN opened at $84.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. ASGN has a 52-week low of $63.27 and a 52-week high of $97.80. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.58.

ASGN Incorporated provides information technology services and professional solutions in the technology, digital, and creative fields for commercial and government sectors in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Federal Government. The Commercial Segment provides consulting, creative digital marketing, and permanent placement services primarily to enterprise clients.

