Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Sold by Harvest Volatility Management LLC

Harvest Volatility Management LLC cut its stake in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,610 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 702 shares during the period. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 201,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,233,000 after purchasing an additional 46,418 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,075,000 after acquiring an additional 8,491 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Atlassian during the 1st quarter worth $1,163,000. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Atlassian in the 1st quarter valued at $6,015,000. 53.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atlassian

In related news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.57, for a total value of $1,422,149.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 304,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,619,526.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.57, for a total value of $1,422,149.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 304,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,619,526.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Cameron Deatsch sold 3,411 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.73, for a total transaction of $715,389.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 101,634 shares in the company, valued at $21,315,698.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 345,210 shares of company stock worth $66,927,845 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on TEAM shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Atlassian from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.19.

Atlassian Price Performance

NASDAQ TEAM opened at $178.93 on Wednesday. Atlassian Co. has a one year low of $113.86 and a one year high of $215.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

