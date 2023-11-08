Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Acquired by Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG

Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 106.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,974 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 11,329 shares during the quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $4,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Haverford Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 11.3% during the second quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 1,761 shares of the software company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 9.8% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 203,523 shares of the software company’s stock worth $41,643,000 after purchasing an additional 18,205 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 3.6% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 13,770 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the second quarter worth $273,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 9.2% during the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 65,874 shares of the software company’s stock worth $13,478,000 after purchasing an additional 5,559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $205.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.46. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.61 and a 52-week high of $233.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $208.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.18. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 90.61%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Autodesk from $230.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $214.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $244.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.11.

In other Autodesk news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.12, for a total transaction of $61,219.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,545 shares in the company, valued at $702,335.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.12, for a total value of $61,219.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,545 shares in the company, valued at $702,335.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 22,318 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.90, for a total transaction of $4,952,364.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,327 shares in the company, valued at $22,040,661.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,917 shares of company stock worth $6,599,720. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

