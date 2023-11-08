AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,728 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 936 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $86,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 5,037.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,392,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,781 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in AutoZone by 107,977.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 699,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,500,000 after acquiring an additional 698,613 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC raised its position in AutoZone by 250,309.8% during the first quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 535,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 535,663 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in AutoZone by 368.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 411,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,242,000 after acquiring an additional 323,536 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth $658,788,000. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AZO shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,006.00 to $2,863.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,721.00 to $2,742.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,425.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,950.00 to $2,975.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $2,850.00 to $2,600.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AutoZone presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,793.95.

In other AutoZone news, SVP Preston Frazer sold 6,754 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,476.97, for a total transaction of $16,729,455.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,756,171.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other AutoZone news, SVP Preston Frazer sold 6,754 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,476.97, for a total transaction of $16,729,455.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,756,171.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,245 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,595.04, for a total transaction of $5,825,864.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,536.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,069 shares of company stock valued at $30,651,562 over the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AZO opened at $2,646.77 on Wednesday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,277.88 and a 12-month high of $2,750.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2,539.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,521.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.65.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 19th. The company reported $46.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $44.51 by $1.95. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.48% and a negative return on equity of 60.66%. AutoZone’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $40.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 147.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

