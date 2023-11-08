Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE) Shares Acquired by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,123 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC owned 0.12% of Avantis International Equity ETF worth $3,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 636,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,308,000 after purchasing an additional 77,791 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $16,405,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 41,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 24,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,522,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,825,000 after acquiring an additional 98,098 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis International Equity ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA AVDE opened at $55.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.98. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.94. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $49.65 and a 12-month high of $59.83.

Avantis International Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

