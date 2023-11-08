Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE) Holdings Boosted by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,129 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC owned 0.93% of Avantis Real Estate ETF worth $3,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF by 10.4% in the second quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 27,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Avantis Real Estate ETF by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 11,827 shares during the period. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Avantis Real Estate ETF by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC now owns 72,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,978,000 after buying an additional 7,621 shares in the last quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF by 108.2% during the 2nd quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 12,524 shares during the period. Finally, First Ascent Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC now owns 28,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares in the last quarter.

Get Avantis Real Estate ETF alerts:

Avantis Real Estate ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSEARCA AVRE opened at $37.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $307.31 million, a PE ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 0.96. Avantis Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $35.03 and a 1-year high of $46.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.98.

About Avantis Real Estate ETF

The Avantis Real Estate ETF (AVRE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global REIT index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to real estate securities around the world. AVRE was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.