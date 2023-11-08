Avino Silver & Gold Mines (ASM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Trading Down 4.9 %

Shares of ASM opened at $0.45 on Wednesday. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.48 and a 200 day moving average of $0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASM. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 378.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 57,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 45,454 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 147,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 16,347 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 111,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 22,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 596,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 186,433 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ASM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines from $1.80 to $1.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a report on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines from $1.60 to $1.80 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th.

About Avino Silver & Gold Mines

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and four leased mineral claims, including Avino mine area property comprising four exploration concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and one leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property consists of nine exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; Santiago Papasquiaro property comprises four exploration concessions covering 2,552.6 hectares and one exploitation concession covering 602.9 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties, which include three leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico.

