Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 101.07% and a negative return on equity of 92.39%. The firm had revenue of $57.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.03) EPS.

Axsome Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock opened at $63.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.75 and a beta of 2.01. Axsome Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $49.60 and a 52 week high of $91.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AXSM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Axsome Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $59.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 25th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axsome Therapeutics

In other news, Director Mark Coleman sold 11,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total value of $828,293.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,887,043.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Axsome Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $212,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $163,000. 76.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

