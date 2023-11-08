Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of $1.82 Per Share (TSE:BDG)

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (TSE:BDG – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cormark decreased their FY2024 earnings estimates for Badger Infrastructure Solutions in a research report issued on Monday, November 6th. Cormark analyst B. Watson now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.82 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.92.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Stock Performance

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, December 31st will be issued a $0.172 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞.

Further Reading

