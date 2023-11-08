Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL) Receives $57.92 Average Price Target from Analysts

Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.64.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BALL shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Ball from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ball from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Ball from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Ball from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th.

Get Ball alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BALL

Ball Stock Performance

Ball Announces Dividend

NYSE:BALL opened at $50.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.81. Ball has a fifty-two week low of $42.81 and a fifty-two week high of $62.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider David A. Kaufman sold 3,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total value of $200,206.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,405.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider David A. Kaufman sold 3,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total value of $200,206.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,405.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Deron Goodwin sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total value of $26,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,001 shares in the company, valued at $634,252.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ball

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ball by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,680,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,586,000 after acquiring an additional 44,526 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ball by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 24,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Ball by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 139,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,673,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Ball during the 1st quarter worth $495,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Ball by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ball Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.