Banco Bradesco (BBDO) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 9th.

Banco Bradesco Stock Up 5.4 %

NYSE:BBDO opened at $2.74 on Wednesday. Banco Bradesco has a fifty-two week low of $2.12 and a fifty-two week high of $3.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.74.

Banco Bradesco Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.0034 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.00%.

Institutional Trading of Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Banco Bradesco by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 154,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 7,312 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in Banco Bradesco by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 154,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 31,066 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Banco Bradesco by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 154,532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 9,051 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Banco Bradesco by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 138,498 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 14,610 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Banco Bradesco by 324.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,585 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 38,660 shares during the period. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

