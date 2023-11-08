Banco Bradesco (BBDO) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 9th.
Banco Bradesco Stock Up 5.4 %
NYSE:BBDO opened at $2.74 on Wednesday. Banco Bradesco has a fifty-two week low of $2.12 and a fifty-two week high of $3.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.74.
Banco Bradesco Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.0034 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.00%.
Institutional Trading of Banco Bradesco
Banco Bradesco Company Profile
Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Banco Bradesco
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Rivian over-delivered and electrified the market; shares surge
- How to Invest in Social Media
- Fastly shifts into the fast lane toward profits
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Spark up your portfolio with the top energy stock: ReNew Energy
Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.