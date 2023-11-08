Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG Has $4.23 Million Stock Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,570 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $4,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 600.0% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 126 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 140.4% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 125 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Shares of PANW opened at $242.00 on Wednesday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.22 and a 52-week high of $265.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $243.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.54. The firm has a market cap of $75.22 billion, a PE ratio of 192.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.13.

Insider Activity

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.04, for a total transaction of $10,891,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 177,213 shares in the company, valued at $42,892,634.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.04, for a total transaction of $10,891,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 177,213 shares in the company, valued at $42,892,634.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Aparna Bawa sold 721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.75, for a total value of $170,696.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,017. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,890 shares of company stock worth $42,637,820 over the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on PANW. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.70.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

