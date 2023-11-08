Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG Increases Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 106,472 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 39,519 shares during the quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $6,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MU. 25 LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the first quarter worth $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the first quarter worth $30,000. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MU. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 3,508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total transaction of $244,542.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 155,352 shares in the company, valued at $10,829,587.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total transaction of $1,097,860.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 133,177 shares in the company, valued at $8,600,570.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 3,508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total transaction of $244,542.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,829,587.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 166,390 shares of company stock worth $11,322,393. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $72.51 on Wednesday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.43 and a 1 year high of $74.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.07 and its 200 day moving average is $66.77.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 37.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.65%. The business’s revenue was down 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.61%.

Micron Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

