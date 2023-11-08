Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG Makes New $5.93 Million Investment in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG acquired a new position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 73,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,928,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 33,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 11,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Welltower from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.77.

WELL stock opened at $85.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.37. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.62 and a 1-year high of $89.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.08. The firm has a market cap of $45.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.38, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.07.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 3.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Research analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 508.33%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

