Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG Raises Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 32.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,101 shares during the quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $3,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in Ecolab in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Robbins Farley bought a new position in Ecolab in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Ecolab in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Ecolab in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ECL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ecolab from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Ecolab from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $213.00 price objective on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Monday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Ecolab from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.64.

Ecolab Price Performance

ECL stock opened at $174.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $171.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.11. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.55 and a 52-week high of $191.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.39, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.02. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.