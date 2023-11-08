Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG Trims Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG trimmed its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 609 shares during the quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $7,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GLD. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.4% in the first quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 5,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. True Capital Management grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. True Capital Management now owns 1,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 9,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of GLD opened at $182.13 on Wednesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $158.45 and a fifty-two week high of $191.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.27.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

